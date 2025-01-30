County Commissioners commend agriculture agent for receiving New Jersey Nursery and Landscape Association’s Distinguished Service Award

“On behalf of my fellow Commissioners, congratulations to Bill for receiving the New Jersey Nursery and Landscape Association’s Distinguished Service Award,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Bill’s recognition is well-deserved and reflects his commitment to the County’s nursery and landscape industries.”

“Congratulations to Bill on this amazing achievement,” said Commissioner Erik Anderson, liaison to the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Monmouth County, “This award recognizes individuals who have contributed to the growth and success of New Jersey’s horticulture industry. Monmouth County has a deep-rooted history in agriculture and professionals like Bill will ensure the industry remains an important part of the fabric of our County.”

According to the New Jersey Nursery and Landscape Association, their mission is to be the leading organization for the advancement of green industry businesses in New Jersey. To learn more about the Association, go to www.njnla.org.

