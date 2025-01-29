Unoccupied Boat Washes Up on Sandy Hook

According to NJ.com, the 1984 Bayliner was found on the bay side near parking lot B around 10 a.m. The U.S. Coast Guard and The National Park Service are looking into how the boat ended up ashore. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek said there has been no pollution reported as of now, but the focus is removing any threat of future pollution of oil or hazardous substances to the marine environment.