Unoccupied Boat Washes Up on Sandy Hook

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published January 29, 2025 at 6:12 AM EST
Wikimedia Commons

On Monday, an unoccupied 32-foot pleasure boat ran aground in Sandy Hook.

According to NJ.com, the 1984 Bayliner was found on the bay side near parking lot B around 10 a.m. The U.S. Coast Guard and The National Park Service are looking into how the boat ended up ashore. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek said there has been no pollution reported as of now, but the focus is removing any threat of future pollution of oil or hazardous substances to the marine environment.
Tags
Local News Monmouth CountyEnvironment
Michele McBride
Michele McBride
