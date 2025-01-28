Police Officer Charged for Illegal Lookup of Woman's Personal Info

Joshua A. James, 29, is charged with third-degree Computer-Related Criminal Activity.

An investigation led by members of the MCPO Professional Responsibility Unit revealed that James was working a detail outside a local elementary school earlier this month when he noticed a woman picking up her child. He then looked up her license plate and home address in two law enforcement databases intended strictly for policing purposes.

James then drove to the woman’s home and asked if she was single, and whether he could have her phone number.

James was arrested and criminally charged earlier this week. He has been suspended from duty by the Neptune Township Police Department.

Anyone with information about James’s activities is being urged to contact MCPO Detective Ryan Mahony at 800-533-7443.

This case is being prosecuted by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Melanie Falco, Director of the MCPO Professional Responsibility Unit. Information about representation for James was not immediately available.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.