Two Charged in Nearly $300K Conspiracy, Theft Scheme Targeting Holmdel Firm

Jacob Gindi, 33, of the Oakhurst section of Ocean Township and Jimmy Dabbah, 34, of the Gravesend section of Brooklyn have both been charged with second-degree Computer Theft, second-degree Conspiracy to Commit Theft, second-degree Theft by Unlawful Taking, and two counts of second-degree Financial Facilitation of Criminal Activity.

An investigation by the MCPO Financial Crimes and Special Prosecutions Unit revealed that in May 2023, Dabbah opened an account with the victim using a business named Rapid Pest Control. Over a span of just 10 days in late 2023, the investigation determined, Rapid Pest Control accessed the victim company’s software and credit-card payment platform, then conducted more than 750 fraudulent transactions using the stolen credit-card information, amounting to nearly $296,000 in theft. The victim company subsequently determined that despite the transactions, Rapid Pest Control never performed any actual pest-control services for any clients. The investigation also determined that the vast majority of the stolen funds were subsequently transferred from Rapid Pest Control’s bank account to two companies controlled by Gindi, PCO Marketing Inc. and Infinity Trading Solutions LLC. Gindi then used the funds to pay credit-card, car, and tuition bills, and for other personal expenses.

Both Gindi and Dabbah turned themselves in to authorities earlier this week – and when Dabbah was scanned by a metal detector, he was found to be in possession of a knife concealed in his belt buckle. He was subsequently additionally charged with a third- and a fourth-degree weapons offense.

Both defendants were released on their own recognizance pending future proceedings in Monmouth County Superior Court; first appearances for both men have been tentatively scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursday, February 27.

Anyone with further information about the activities of these defendants is asked to contact MCPO Detective Michael Acquaviva at 800-533-7443.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.