Monmouth County Median Teacher Salaries

According to MSN, the statewide median salary for teachers rose to more than $80,000 for the 2023-2024 school year. According to the state Department of Education, with over $98,000 the highest median salaries are earned in the Freehold Regional District. The Red Bank Charter School had the lowest median salary with just over $52,000. Pay across the state variables include school size, grades of service and level of professional experience.

