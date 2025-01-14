© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Monmouth County Median Teacher Salaries

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published January 14, 2025 at 10:42 AM EST
Adobe Express

According to MSN, the statewide median salary for teachers rose to more than $80,000 for the 2023-2024 school year. According to the state Department of Education, with over $98,000 the highest median salaries are earned in the Freehold Regional District. The Red Bank Charter School had the lowest median salary with just over $52,000. Pay across the state variables include school size, grades of service and level of professional experience.

You can find a link to median teacher salaries for Monmouth County HERE
Tags
Local News Monmouth CountyEducation
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride