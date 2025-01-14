Body of Deceased Toms River Man Found in Shelter Cove

Responding Officers discovered the deceased body of a male, later identified as Deane Labranche, 52, of Toms River, floating in the water. The decedent was removed from the water and transported to Community Medical Center pending a post-mortem examination.

“While this death is currently under investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Toms River Township Police Department, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office, there does not appear, at this time, to be any foul play involved,” Prosecutor Billhimer stated.