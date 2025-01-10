© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Three Hospitalized After Fire in Belford Section of Middletown

WBJB | By TJ Bryan
Published January 10, 2025 at 9:24 AM EST
File photo
Tom Brennan
file photo

A fire at a condominium complex in the Belford section of Middletown Wednesday night resulted in three people being hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

The Middletown Township Fire Department arrived on the scene at the Beacon Place condos on Route 36 about 9:30 p.m., and with the help of four other fire companies the fire was contained to a single unit in the complex.

The three unidentified individuals who reported suffering smoke inhalation were taken to Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel for evaluation.

The fire is under investigation by the Middletown Fire Marshal’s Office.
