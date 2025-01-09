Medical License Revoked for Doctor Who Harbored Women As Servants

On Tuesday, the NJ Board of Medical Examiners permanently revoked the medical license of a Woodbridge physician who admitted she illegally recruited and harbored two women from India to be household servants for low pay.

Dr. Harsha Sahni of Tinton Falls had the two undocumented women live in her home, paying them as little as $240 a month and denying them medical care. Last February, Sahni pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to conceal and harbor aliens, and filing a false tax return. In October, a federal judge sentenced her to 27 months in federal prison.

“There is no place in the medical profession for this kind of criminal conduct and utter disregard for humanity," said NJ Attorney General Matt Platkin.