Detours Expected in Freehold as Springsteen Biopic Films

WBJB | By TJ Bryan
Published January 9, 2025 at 8:32 AM EST
Ahead of Friday's movie shoot in downtown Freehold for the Bruce Springsteen biopic "Deliver Me From Nowhere," the Borough has put out an advisory on detours and road closures related to the filming.

Traffic restrictions will be in place from 6 AM until 5 PM with detours posted and police officers and traffic directors on site. Downtown businesses will remain open and pedestrian foot traffic may proceed as usual but may be subject to brief holds. Borough officials remind onlookers to not distract or interfere with film operations.

Map of the detour plan:

