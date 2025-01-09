CBA Graduate from Lincroft Dies After Ski Accident

A 19-year-old man from the Lincroft section of Middletown died after a ski accident in the Berkshires Monday. Alex Kemp died while skiing at Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort in Hancock, Massachusetts.

According to a local TV station Kemp was skiing on a black diamond trail and he went over an embankment on the left side of the trail. He was wearing a helmet, but his head injuries were too severe. The accident happened Monday, and he died Tuesday.

Kemp was a 2024 graduate of Christian Brothers Academy and as a high schooler he volunteered regularly at the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Kitchen in Red Bank. Kemp was recruited to run track for Williams College in Massachusetts. In an announcement to the school, Williams College president Maud Mandel noted that Kemp ended his college essay with this quote: “Everyone needs someone to root for them and to remind them to always root for themselves." "That was the spirit described by so many people who knew him," said Mandel.