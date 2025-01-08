Shooting Resumes in Meadowlands & Freehold in Springsteen Biopic

Production of “Deliver Me from Nowhere,” the Bruce Springsteen biopic starring Jeremy Allen White of “The Bear,” resumes locally this week with shoots at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford and downtown Freehold.

Back on December 13 the corner of South and Main Streets in Freehold had been transformed to look like the 1950s with old cars and storefronts, but the shoot was postponed when a crew member became ill.

Casting calls from Grant Wilfrey Casting of New York has called for extras and for actors to portray family members of the E Street Band for a Thursday, Jan. 9, shoot at the Meadowlands. The production is scheduled to return to film in Freehold on Friday, Jan 10.