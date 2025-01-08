Monmouth County Clerk's Office Hosting "Group Wedding" on Valentine's Day

A group wedding, sometimes referred to as a collective wedding, is a matrimonial ceremony in which more than one couple gets married during a single ceremony. Each couple is responsible for obtaining their own marriage license in advance which is then signed by the officiant on the wedding day.

The County Clerk’s Group Wedding event features a 2 p.m. ceremony, and each couple may bring up to four guests. The ceremony will be livestreamed so that additional family members and friends can view the event online. The event, which does not include a reception, is free for all participants.

As County Clerk, Hanlon is empowered to perform wedding ceremonies and regularly performs them at the Monmouth County Clerk’s Freehold office. Clerk Hanlon performed the office’s first Group Wedding event in June 2024.

“Hosting group weddings gives us the opportunity to accommodate more of our Monmouth County couples seeking to get married,” Clerk Hanlon said.

Hominy Hill Clubhouse is located on the grounds Hominy Hill Golf Course and is part of the Monmouth County Parks System. The venue frequently hosts weddings with a capacity of 120 people.

Couples interested in getting married during the Group Wedding may apply online at https://forms.gle/mCdC5fRe28dZtChy8. For more information, visit the Monmouth County Clerk Office’s website at https://www.monmouthcountyclerk.com/general-services/wedding-ceremonies/.