Katie Bansil to Primary Challenge Frank Pallone

We're just days into 2025, but the 2026 campaign season is underway locally as Katie Bansil, an investment analyst and a political newcomer, announced she will run a primary campaign against longtime Democratic Representative Frank Pallone. Pallone, first elected in 1988, represents the 6th congressional district, which covers a diverse section of Central Jersey in Monmouth and Middlesex Counties.

Bansil, 33, has never run for office before, but felt compelled to get involved after the last election. Bansil said she had few policy disagreements with Congressman Pallone, who is seeking a 20th term, but she would bring a different perspective to Washington.