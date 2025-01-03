Local Towns Added to Drone "No-Fly" List

A dozen Jersey Shore towns have been added to the drone ban issued by the Federal Aviation Authority last month, increasing the number to 57 communities statewide that have been placed under a temporary flight restriction.

The newest restrictions come nearly two weeks after the FAA decided to issue drone flight restrictions at 22 locations in northern and western New Jersey. That initial ban was prompted by concerns from PSE&G over its power infrastructure.

The restricted space includes potentially sensitive areas in Berkeley, Brick, Colts Neck, Highlands, Howell, Middletown, Neptune, Sandy Hook, Stafford, and Wall.