Local Towns Added to Drone "No-Fly" List
A dozen Jersey Shore towns have been added to the drone ban issued by the Federal Aviation Authority last month, increasing the number to 57 communities statewide that have been placed under a temporary flight restriction.
The newest restrictions come nearly two weeks after the FAA decided to issue drone flight restrictions at 22 locations in northern and western New Jersey. That initial ban was prompted by concerns from PSE&G over its power infrastructure.
The restricted space includes potentially sensitive areas in Berkeley, Brick, Colts Neck, Highlands, Howell, Middletown, Neptune, Sandy Hook, Stafford, and Wall.
- Berkeley Township, Ocean County Utilities Authority Treatment Plant (December 23-January 19);
- Brick Township Reservoir (December 23-January 19);
- Brick Township Municipal Utilities Authority Treatment Plant (December 23-January 19);
- Brick, Ocean County Utilities Authority Treatment Plant (December 23-January 19);
- Colts Neck, Swimming River Reservoir Treatment Plant (December 23-January 19);
- Highlands, Sea Streak Ferry Terminal (December 30-January 18);
- Howell, American Water Treatment Plant (December 23-January 19);
- Middletown, Belford section, Sea Streak Ferry Terminal (December 30-January 18);
- Middletown Township Sewerage Authority, (Dec 23-January 20);
- Neptune, Jumping Brook Reservoir (December 23-January 19);
- Sandy Hook, Fort Hancock (December 30-January 18);
- Stafford Township, Ocean County Utilities Authority Treatment Plant (December 23-January 19); and
- Wall, NJFX Carrier-Neutral Data Center (December 23-January 19).