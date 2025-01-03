Judge Rejects Pause On Affordable Housing Law

A Superior Court judge has rejected a request by a group of New Jersey municipalities to temporarily pause the implementation of the state’s new affordable housing law, according to a court decision issued Thursday.

A lawsuit filed in September alleged the law, designed to create more affordable housing in New Jersey, is an “overreach” by the state. Mercer County Superior Court Judge Robert Lougy denied the municipalities’ motion to temporarily put the law on hold, finding that that Plaintiffs "failed to establish irreparable harm by clear and convincing evidence."

A hearing is scheduled for Jan. 31 for Lougy to consider whether to grant a motion to dismiss the lawsuit entirely. The coalition of municipalities, which includes Holmdel and Wall Township, will appeal the judge’s denial, the group said.

