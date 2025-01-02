© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Fugitive From 2009 GSP Crash Captured on Christmas Eve

WBJB | By TJ Bryan
Published January 2, 2025 at 8:39 AM EST
Chaudhry Yousaf
Ocean County Jail
Chaudhry Yousaf

A fugitive from a fatal 2009 Garden State Parkway crash was finally captured on Christmas Eve. Chaudhry Yousaf, 52, whose last known address was in Valley Stream, New York, was taken into custody at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City on Dec. 24. Yousaf was extradited to New Jersey, and is now in the Ocean County Jail.

 Yousaf was the driver in a March 28, 2009 crash on the Garden State Parkway at milepost 77 in which one of his passengers was killed. After being charged with D.U.I. and vehicular homicide, Yousaf was released on $150,000 bail but he failed to appear for a mandatory court appearance on February 5, 2010 and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. He remained a fugitive from that date until his capture on December 24.
