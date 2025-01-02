Allentown Man Charged With Attempted Murder in NYE Shooting

An Allentown man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a New Year's Eve shooting on Johnson Drive. At 12:51 p.m. New Year's Eve, Allentown Police and other law enforcement agencies responded to Johnson Drive where they discovered a woman with a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to authorities. 52 year old Daniel Williams now faces multiple charges in the incident, including first-degree attempted murder.