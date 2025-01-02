© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Allentown Man Charged With Attempted Murder in NYE Shooting

WBJB | By TJ Bryan
Published January 2, 2025 at 8:41 AM EST
Tom Brennan

An Allentown man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a New Year's Eve shooting on Johnson Drive. At 12:51 p.m. New Year's Eve, Allentown Police and other law enforcement agencies responded to Johnson Drive where they discovered a woman with a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to authorities. 52 year old Daniel Williams now faces multiple charges in the incident, including first-degree attempted murder.
Tags
Local News New Jersey Monmouth County
TJ Bryan
See stories by TJ Bryan