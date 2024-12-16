Neptune Township Motor Vehicle Crash Under Investigation

On Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at approximately 7:36 p.m., members of the Neptune Township Police Department responded to the area of State Highway 66 for a report of a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a male driver was operating a 2021 Ford Transit Van, traveling westbound on State Highway 66, when a collision with a female and male pedestrian occurred.

As a result, the female pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased at 8:15 p.m. The male pedestrian was also taken to the same hospital, treated for minor injuries, and later released.

The driver remained on scene.

An investigation involving members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), and the Neptune Township Police Department remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this matter is being asked to contact MCPO Detective Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443 or Neptune Township Police Department Sergeant Aaron Lay at 732-988-8000.

No charges or summonses have been issued with regard to the incident at this time.