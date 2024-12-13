Monmouth County Commissioners Support Sheriff’s Call for Governor Murphy to Declare State of Emergency Amid Drone Sightings

“On behalf of the entire Board of County Commissioners, I have stayed in constant contact with the Sheriff, Prosecutor, and members of law enforcement concerning the drones that have been sighted all over Monmouth County,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “We are completely supportive of the Sheriff’s call for Governor Murphy to declare a state of emergency, as well as his call for Congress to immediately pass federal legislation enabling state police and sheriff's offices to address this issue nationwide.”

According to Sheriff Golden, recreational drones have created challenges for law enforcement and emergency response teams. Nighttime drone activity makes it difficult to identify operators and assess potential risks, including illegal surveillance, interference with critical infrastructure, and aviation hazards.

