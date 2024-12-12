Popcorn Park Zoo Closed Until Further Notice

The Associated Humane Society's Popcorn Park Shelter in Lacey announced it is closed until further notice due to ongoing renovations. During this time no walk-ins to meet prospective pets will be allowed. While closed the shelter will continue to post available pets on their Facebook page, and those with pre-approved applications will be able to schedule pet meet & greets. Popcorn Park Shelter is also offering a special through January 1 with $25 adoption fees for animals that have been at the shelter for 30 days or longer.