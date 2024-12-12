© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Fatal Crash In Neptune Under Investigation

WBJB | By TJ Bryan
Published December 12, 2024 at 9:08 AM EST
FILE: Ambulance on road
tom Brennan
FILE: Ambulance on road

A fatal accident in Neptune Township is under investigation after two pedestrians were struck on Route 66 Tuesday evening. Police say at 7:36 PM they were called to the scene of an accident on 66 where a westbound Ford Transit van struck two pedestrians.

A female was taken to hospital where she later died from her injuries. A male pedestrian was taken to the sane hospital where he was treated and released. The driver stayed on the scene and thus far no charges or summonses have been issued. Anyone with information on the accident is asked to get in touch with the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.
TJ Bryan
