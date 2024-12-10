Traffic-Related Deaths up 30% in Monmouth County

Traffic deaths in Monmouth County this year increased 30% from 2023, with pedestrian deaths rising sharply from 9 in 2023 to 17 in 2024. Overall 48 drivers, passengers, cyclists and pedestrians were killed in 2024. Tinton Falls saw the most traffic related deaths in Monmouth County this year with nine, while Howell was second with five fatalities.

Overall numbers in Ocean County stayed flat with 43 traffic fatalities in 2023 and 2024. The highest number of traffic related deaths occurred in Toms River with nine fatalities, Manchester Township was second at seven.