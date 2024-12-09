Middletown Historical Society Leases Original Train Station

If you've ever taken a North Jersey Coast Line train through Middletown you may have noticed the small building next to the parking lot on the northbound side. That building is, in fact, the original Middletown Train Station which dates back to 1876. Now it will be leased to the Middletown Township Historical Society.

After serving as an active train station for 110 years, it became home to community organizations, most recently the Middletown Police Auxiliary. The Middletown Township Historical Society plans to use the station as an exhibit space, set to officially open in 2026 to coincide with the building’s 150th birthday and the nation’s 250th.

In a statement Middletown Mayor Tony Perry said, “As Middletown Township celebrates its 360th birthday this year, and the nation honors its semiquincentennial in 2026, it’s the perfect time to partner with the Middletown Township Historical Society to use this historic building as a museum to showcase our rich heritage."

President of the Middletown Historical Society Thomas Valenti said, “We have been looking for a physical home for quite some time, and we can’t wait to provide this new historical resource to the people of Middletown.”