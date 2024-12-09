Gunfire Errupts At Bates Lodge in Red Bank

A 36 year old Long Branch man was shot in the leg when an apparent altercation erupted into gunfire following a gathering at the Bates Lodge on Shrewsbury Avenue in Red Bank early Saturday morning, police said.

According to redbankgreen.com, officers responded to St. Mary Place just off Shrewsbury Avenue for a report of shots fired, and upon their arrival they located three shell casings in the roadway and not many people in the area. Police were notified a short time later that a gunshot victim had been admitted to Riverview Medical Center. He was identified as Derek Harper of Long Branch. Harper was shot in the left thigh, and was listed in stable condition.

Police said it appears to be an isolated incident, and they ask that anyone with information or camera footage related to the shooting to call the Red Bank Police Department at 732-530-2719.