Owner Obstructs County’s Investigation of Monmouth Executive Airport

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ – After a difficult and delayed effort to inspect Monmouth Executive Airport, the County’s experts were limited to just two hours to inspect more than three miles of runway and taxiway, in the middle of the night. Merchant Aviation, the County’s aviation consultant, has determined more time is needed to investigate potentially concerning conditions at the airport.

The County recently commissioned Merchant Aviation’s world-renowned experts to conduct a full-scale analysis of the airport and its conditions and amenities to determine if it is as safe as its owner indicates, despite a number of accounts that claim otherwise.

The inspection – conducted between 1 to 3 a.m. – presented clear challenges for Merchant Aviation, who were told they could not continue to visually inspect the runway and taxiways beyond that two-hour window, nor could they separate into smaller groups to be more efficient. The County is relying on a thorough and complete survey to allay concerns. Yet nearly two miles of runway and taxiway, as well as dozens of on-site buildings, could not be examined.

“As commissioners, the safety and security of our residents, visitors, and business owners are our top priority. Upon receiving a number of reports concerning the airport’s safety, it became our duty to ensure it is in top shape for all who use it,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “If the property owner has nothing to hide, our experts would have been granted the time needed to properly assess the property. Our team complied with all of the property owner’s requirements, and we hope next time, he’ll comply with ours.”

“We hoped to have unrestricted access on-site in order to give a fair and complete evaluation of the conditions of Monmouth Executive Airport for Monmouth County residents,” said Edmond J. Harrison, Director, Commercial Development and Revenue Management of Merchant Aviation. “We hope that with a second visit, our analysis will be more forthcoming.”