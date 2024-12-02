Tips to Manage the Holiday Blues

“The holiday season can be a time of joy, but it can also bring unique stressors for individuals that can trigger or exacerbate conditions such as depression, stress and anxiety,” said Daniel Regenye, Ocean County Public Health Officer. “The reasons can vary from person to person. It may be the jam-packed social calendar, financial pressure, deadlines, the loss of a loved one or loneliness. Unfortunately, some of these feelings can lead to physical illness and even substance misuse.”

You’re Not Alone

The holiday blues are a common experience for many people – even children. Some of the signs of the holiday blues may include changes in eating and sleeping habits, irritability, fatigue, feeling overwhelmed and stressed, and not experiencing happiness and joy during once pleasurable activities.

Keeping Those Blues Away

The OCHD recommends the following strategies for coping with the holiday blues:

Acknowledge your feelings : It’s okay not to always feel jolly and festive. Allow yourself to acknowledge any sadness, grief, or stress you may be feeling during the holidays. Being honest with yourself about your emotions is the first step in managing them.

: It’s okay not to always feel jolly and festive. Allow yourself to acknowledge any sadness, grief, or stress you may be feeling during the holidays. Being honest with yourself about your emotions is the first step in managing them. Set realistic expectations : Avoid overcommitting and recognize that it’s okay to say no.

: Avoid overcommitting and recognize that it’s okay to say no. Focus on self-care : Prioritize activities like exercise, proper sleep, balanced nutrition, and limit alcohol intake.

: Prioritize activities like exercise, proper sleep, balanced nutrition, and limit alcohol intake. Seek social connections : Share feelings with trusted friends or family members. (Remember, don’t label the season as a time to cure past problems).

: Share feelings with trusted friends or family members. (Remember, don’t label the season as a time to cure past problems). Plan something for yourself after the holidays : A vacation, even if it’s brief, can really boost spirits. Having something to look forward to is important and doesn’t have to be an expensive outing. Even a day out with one or two people you care about can lift your mood exponentially.

: A vacation, even if it’s brief, can really boost spirits. Having something to look forward to is important and doesn’t have to be an expensive outing. Even a day out with one or two people you care about can lift your mood exponentially. Put down the electronics : Social media can be overwhelming at times, but even more so around the holidays, when people have more free time on their hands to use their devices. (Remember, people’s lives aren’t as rosy as they portray on social media—this can be hard to realize when you are feeling low).

: Social media can be overwhelming at times, but even more so around the holidays, when people have more free time on their hands to use their devices. (Remember, people’s lives aren’t as rosy as they portray on social media—this can be hard to realize when you are feeling low). Get as much sunlight as possible. A seasonal decrease of sunlight coincides with the holiday season and can lead to seasonal affective disorder (SAD) – a form of depression during the winter months. To help boost your mood, spend time outside at midday when the sun is brightest, work near a window and brightly light your home.

Reach Out for Help : For individuals grieving the loss of a loved one or coping with complex family dynamics, the holiday season can be incredibly challenging. Seeking support from a therapist, counselor, or support group can provide a safe space to process emotions and gain coping strategies.

: For individuals grieving the loss of a loved one or coping with complex family dynamics, the holiday season can be incredibly challenging. Seeking support from a therapist, counselor, or support group can provide a safe space to process emotions and gain coping strategies. Don’t Compare Yourself to Others : Focus on your own happiness and well-being.

“Keep in mind that there is a difference between having a case of the holiday blues and clinical depression. If the signs and symptoms continue or get worse beyond the holiday season, a person may need to seek help from their primary care physician or a mental health professional,” Regenye added.

Resources Available

The Ocean County Health Department offers educational resources and connects residents to local counseling and crisis services. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 988.

For more information on mental health services, visit the Ocean County Health Department website at https://www.ochd.org/services/alcohol-and-drug-services/

