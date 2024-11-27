© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Freehold Ticket Hits $1.3 Million Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published November 27, 2024 at 6:08 AM EST
NJ Lottery

TRENTON (Nov. 26, 2024) – Sprung from a Wawa on Highway 9 in Freehold, a Jersey Cash 5 ticket won the $1.3 million jackpot in Monday’s drawing.

The Nov. 25 ticket matched all five numbers to win the $1,308,245 prize. The winning numbers were: 03, 19, 24, 27 and 39 and the XTRA number was: 03. The Bullseye number was 39. The ticket was played at Wawa #8473, on 3303 Route 9 in Freehold. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

It was the second consecutive Cash 5 jackpot to be hit in Monmouth County–a ticket drawn in Oakhurst won the Nov. 16 jackpot of $685,092.

The jackpot was at about $150,000 heading into Tuesday’s drawing.
Michele McBride
