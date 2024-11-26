Utility Scam Awareness Day Sheds Light on Common Tactics

NJ Natural Gas is teaming up with Utilities United Against Scams to raise awareness and spread information to help prevent utility scams. November 20th is Utility Scam Awareness Day.

It is important to note that your utility company will never call, e-mail or text you without warning demanding immediate payment. Notices regarding shutoff or disconnection are sent by mail. Additionally, NJ Natural Gas only accepts online payments via their online portal and will never ask you to send funds via Venmo or any similar payment service.

Check out a complete guide on how to spot common scam strategies from Utilities United Against Scams here.