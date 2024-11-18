Local Man Receives Life Sentence In Connection With Asbury Park Homicide
FREEHOLD – An Asbury Park man has been sentenced to life in a New Jersey
State prison plus an additional 46 years in connection for the killing of an Ocean County
resident in 2022, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on
Friday.
On Friday, August 16, 2024, Jaszhark A. Rogers, 38, was convicted at trial on
charges of first-degree Murder, first-degree Felony Murder, first-degree Armed Robbery,
first-degree Conspiracy to commit robbery, along with three second-degree weapons
charges. Rogers was sentenced on Friday, November 1, 2024, before Monmouth County
Superior Court Judge Joseph W. Oxley. Rogers was sentenced to life in prison plus two
consecutive 18-year sentences on the Armed Robbery and weapons charges, along with
a consecutive 10-year sentence for the Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons charge.
Shortly after 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, members of the Asbury Park
Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Washington Avenue and discovered
the victim, Yahnie Patterson, 26, of Lakewood, lying mortally wounded in the roadway
having sustained severe head trauma. Patterson was transported to Jersey Shore
University Medical Center, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries on Monday,
June 21, 2022.
An investigation conducted by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s
Office Major Crimes Bureau and the City of Asbury Park Police Department revealed
Rogers, along with Shakri A. Prince, 31, also of Asbury Park, schemed to rob Patterson
of cash and property after an hours-long dice game. Rogers chased him from an alley
where the dice game was played; Prince caught Patterson and struck him with a handgun
in the skull, while Rogers then kicked and stomped the defenseless Patterson about the
head and neck as he lay in the street.
The investigation also resulted in two other defendants, Erikah E. Handy, 24, of
Neptune Township and Tyonna N. Henderson, 34, of Asbury Park, being arrested in
connection with the robbery of Patterson and aiding in the flight of Rogers and Prince
from the scene.
Prince, Handy, and Henderson have already pled guilty. Prince pled guilty on
Tuesday, October 29, to charges of first-degree Aggravated Manslaughter and second-
degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. Handy pled to two counts of third-degree Theft
and Henderson pled to one count of fourth-degree Tampering with Evidence. Both Handy
and Henderson pled on Wednesday October 30. All three are scheduled to be sentenced
by Judge Oxley on Friday, January 10, 2025