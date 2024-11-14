Englishtown Police Chief Charged With Conspiracy, Computer Theft

Peter S. Cooke, 58, is charged with third-degree Computer Theft and third-degree Conspiracy to Commit Shoplifting.

An investigation by the MCPO Professional Responsibility Unit revealed that on multiple dates between February 2019 and August 2023, Cooke utilized a law-enforcement database to look up information about two individuals, outside of the scope of any legitimate law-enforcement purpose.

The investigation further revealed that while on administrative leave, on multiple dates in August and September 2024, Cooke aided a co-conspirator in that individual’s commission of several instances of shoplifting from a local grocery store.

Cooke was served the charges against him earlier this month on a summons pending proceedings to be heard in Monmouth County Superior Court.

This case is being prosecuted by MCPO Assistant Prosecutor Melanie Falco, Director of the Professional Responsibility Unit. Cooke is being represented by Debbie Simon, with an office in West Orange.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.