Commissioners Celebrate Reopening of Monmouth County Library Headquarters

“We are thrilled to reopen our beautiful and updated Library Headquarters which will serve residents for years to come,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The scope of the renovations included flooring, painting, ceiling and lighting replacements, technology upgrades, furniture replacements and restroom updates.”

“We are fortunate in Monmouth County to have access to a state-of-the-art library system,” said Commissioner Erik Anderson, liaison to the Monmouth County Library System. “Libraries are an essential part of our communities and with the extensive renovations, the headquarters branch in Manalapan will continue providing people with a comfortable place to read, study, access the internet and more.”

This project was funded by a $1.9 million New Jersey Public Library Construction Bond Act grant with matching funds procured through a capital improvement bond ordinance requested by the Monmouth County Library Commission and approved by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners.

The library headquarters is also home to the Monmouth County Archives.

In addition to the headquarters branch in Manalapan, Monmouth County Library System branches are located in Allentown, Atlantic Highlands, Colts Neck, Hazlet, Holmdel, Howell, Marlboro, Oceanport, Ocean Township, Shrewsbury, Wall Township and West Long Branch.

To learn more about the services and resources offered by the Monmouth County Library System, go to www.monmouthcountylib.org.