Monmouth County Cardiologist Forfeits License

Fazal Panezai, who owned the Matawan-Aberdeen Heart & Medical Center in Matawan, pleaded guilty to the years-long fraud scheme on April 11 and faces up to 10 years in federal prison plus restitution. Authorities said Panezai was accused of filing more than $1.9 million in fraudulent insurance reimbursements for office visits that never occurred or were falsely reported as to duration. Panezai also faces charges of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact with a female patient leveled by the New Jersey Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor