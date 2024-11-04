© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Monmouth County Cardiologist Forfeits License

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published November 4, 2024 at 7:59 AM EST

Fazal Panezai, who owned the Matawan-Aberdeen Heart & Medical Center in Matawan, pleaded guilty to the years-long fraud scheme on April 11 and faces up to 10 years in federal prison plus restitution. Authorities said Panezai was accused of filing more than $1.9 million in fraudulent insurance reimbursements for office visits that never occurred or were falsely reported as to duration. Panezai also faces charges of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact with a female patient leveled by the New Jersey Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor
