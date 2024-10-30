Monmouth County Election Offices to Hold Extended Hours to Assist Voters in the 2024 General Election

The County Election Offices are located at 300 Halls Mill Road in Freehold with normal business hours on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. In addition, the offices will be open on Friday, Nov. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. to allow voters to apply for and submit their vote-by-mail ballots. Any voter may apply in person or by designated messenger at the County Clerk of Elections Office at 300 Halls Mill Road up until 3 p.m. the day before Election Day,

Monday, Nov. 4. Voters may also return completed mail-in ballots to the County Board of Elections via

mail, drop box or in person before the applicable deadline in order for the ballot to be considered timely and counted.

Deadlines to submit a completed mail-in ballot are as follows:

• In person: Submitting in person at the County Board of Elections, 300 Halls Mill Road, Freehold: 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5. (Note that if delivered in person, the voter or the bearer must present identification when submitting the ballot.)

• Regular USPS mail: Mail-in ballots returned via regular USPS mail must be postmarked on or before Election Day, Nov. 5.

• Secure drop box: Completed ballots must be deposited in one of 35 secure drop boxes

in Monmouth County by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5. (Visit

https://www.monmouthcountyvotes.com/voter-information/vote-by-mail-drop-boxlocations/ to view the list of drop box locations.)

Voters who have damaged, lost or misplaced a mail-in ballot may contact the Clerk of Elections Office at 732-431-7790 or visit the office in person to receive a replacement ballot.

For additional information, voters may call the County Clerk’s Elections Office at 732-431-7790, visit MonmouthCountyVotes.com or download the free Monmouth County Votes mobile app.