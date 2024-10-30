Drought Conditions Worsen Across New Jersey

The latest report from the US Drought Monitor indicates that areas of Monmouth County range from abnormally dry to severe drought conditions. Nearly all of Ocean County is experiencing severe drought conditions.

Earlier this month, Governor Murphy issued a statewide drought watch urging residents to limit their water usage where possible. The NJDEP has extensive information on water conservation including some quick tips on easy ways to save some water.

Along with the obvious things you can do such as taking shorter showers, not letting the faucet run while you brush your teeth, and only running the washing machine with full loads, there are a few tips that you may not have immediately thought of. If you are someone who washes your car at home, going to a commercial car wash can greatly reduce water usage since those facilities are much more efficient than the average person and their garden hose. Additionally, by raising lawnmower blades to at least three inches, you can help promote deeper grass roots which hold water better.

Over the past three months, New Jersey has had significantly below average rainfall. The Rutgers NJ Weather Network reported that we just had the 3rd driest September on record going back to 1895. The DEP warns that if conditions do not improve, we may go from a drought watch to a drought warning or emergency, which would include mandatory water restrictions.

The NJDEP Forest Fire Service has implemented statewide Stage 3 Fire Restrictions. No wood or charcoal fires are allowed, and the use of kerosene or gas torches of any kind is prohibited while this level of restriction is in place. This ban applies to all public and private lands across the state. The only types of fires that are currently permitted must be in an elevated stove using propane, natural gas or electricity.

Some wildfire prevention tips from the DEP include being extra vigilant about things that can emit sparks such as indoor wood stoves, fireplaces, power tools and lawn equipment. Hot car exhaust systems can ignite dry vegetation when driven over or parked on. Since the start of this year, the state has recorded over 900 wildfires affecting more than 6,700 acres of land.