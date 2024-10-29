© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Still Time to Leaf Peep in New Jersey

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published October 29, 2024 at 6:28 AM EDT
Michele McBride

The Garden State, along with many other states, is alive with beautiful fall colors.

There’s still time to check out the changing foliage here in New Jersey. Even though there are beautiful vistas in our area, there are other parts of the state that are alive with beautiful leaves as well. Visitnj.com has a list of places you can go leaf peeping. From Titusville to Stockton, there are a ton of spots where you can find great views. Again, that is visitnj.org. You can also find a link in the local news section at 90.5 the night.org
