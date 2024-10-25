Free Dune Grass Available to Brick Residents

While supplies last, on Saturday, November 2nd at Brick Beach One on Route 35, from 8am to noon, all town residents are eligible to receive free dune grass seedlings. The seedlings are provided by Ocean County and will be distributed by the township to be planted on dunes in the community.

NJ Sea Grant Consortium advises that dune grass protects sandy dunes from wind and their root systems prevent erosion. Dune plants are essential to the creation, protection and restoration of dunes. Resilient dunes are critical to protecting communities from storm surge as well as providing habitat to specific plant and wildlife.