Happy Public Radio Music Day!

The noncomMusic Alliance along with the Alliance of Rural Public Media host the annual event in its 5th year with public radio stations across the country. This year, the theme is “Bringing People Together: From Coast to Coast.” The event focuses on the power public radio has to unite communities over a shared love of music.

Here at 90.5 The Night, we pride ourselves on showcasing local artists and hosting events in our community such as the Songwriters on the Beach summer concert series. We continue to celebrate our vibrant local music scene on this Public Radio Music Day.