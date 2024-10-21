Dry Conditions Affecting Local Water Sources
According to the Asbury Park PressAsbury Park Press, a major source of drinking water for Monmouth County, the Manasquan Reservoir, is low, 58% of its normal capacity.
That is from data compiled by the New Jersey Water Supply Authority. The dry weather we have had for the past 2 months has had an impact on the supply to our area. Normally, this time of year would see the reservoir at about 80% capacity. According to the US drought Monitor, Monmouth is “abnormally dry” and Ocean County is in a “moderate drought”.