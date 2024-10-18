Freehold Township Police Warn of "Porch Pirates" Targeting Apple Product Deliveries
A string of thefts targeting Apple package deliveries has led to Freehold Township police issuing an advisory to residents.
So called “porch pirates” steal packages left outside on front stoops or porches. Freehold Township police warn that recent thefts target Apple iPhone and iPad deliveries from FedEx and UPS. Packages are taken almost immediately after being delivered to a home.
Police suggest requiring a signature for deliveries when possible or having packages sent to a FedEx office for pickup to avoid valuable packages being left out in the open.