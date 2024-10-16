Governor Murphy Announces Additional $120 Million in Medical Debt Relief

Nearly two months after effectuating the first round of medical debt abolishment through the State’s partnership with Undue Medical Debt, Governor Murphy today announced that 77,000 eligible individuals and families across New Jersey are set to benefit from the elimination of an additional $120 million in medical debt.

By leveraging approximately $900,000 in American Rescue Plan funds, Undue has worked with the Atlantic Health System to identify and purchase qualifying, unpayable medical debts. Impacted residents may have all or some of their debts abolished as part of the Governor’s mission to make healthcare more affordable and accessible. Through the State’s partnership with Undue, $220 million in medical debt has been eliminated for 127,000 New Jersey residents so far.

Earlier this year, the Governor signed the Louisa Carman Medical Debt Relief Act, which safeguards New Jersey families from accumulating medical debt, protects against predatory medical debt collectors, and prohibits the reporting of medical debt to credit reporting agencies.

New Jersey is a leading state in consumer protection policies and supports for residents, being one of only five states in the nation that both prohibits medical debt reporting to credit agencies and has allocated funding to provide residents with direct medical debt relief.