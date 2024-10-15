© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Shore Towns Form Coalition To Oppose Off Shore Wind Farms

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published October 15, 2024 at 8:28 AM EDT
Dennis Schroeder/Dennis Schroeder / NREL
/
NREL

According to Shore News Network, over 40 municipalities and organizations have formed a coalition to oppose the state’s large-scale offshore wind energy projects.

They cite concerns over potential environmental impacts and rising costs to ratepayers. The Jersey Strong Coastal Coalition is calling for the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to reject new contracts for two major wind energy projects being developed by Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind LLC, a joint venture between two global companies. The coalition sent a letter this week to the BPU, warning of significant rate increases and outlining legal violations they argue would occur if the projects proceed. The two projects, involving 200 wind turbines with plans for 100 more, are slated for construction less than 8 and a half miles off the Jersey coast.
