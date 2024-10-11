Retired NJ State Trooper Sentenced Following January 6th Capitol Riot

Michael Daniele of Holmdel was previously acquitted of two felony counts and convicted of four misdemeanors in relation to his participation in the 2021 Capitol riot. He has been sentenced with two years of probation, including 30 days of home confinement and was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and $500 in restitution. Prosecutors had recommended an 11-month prison term. The Asbury Park Press reports the recommendation was intended to prevent Daniele from engaging in a repeat event.

Daniele, 62, retired from the New Jersey State Police in 2013 after 26 years.

The Associated Press reports that the number of sentencings related to the 2021 riot surpassed 1,000 last week.