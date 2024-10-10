© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Lincroft Acres Partially Closed After Vandals Strike

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published October 10, 2024 at 6:09 AM EDT
Lincroft Acres was damaged by what appears to have been someone driving on the one of park’s soccer fields. Middletown Recreation is also working on reaching out to soccer and football leagues who play at the park, which has Middletown’s only lighted soccer field.

Until repairs are made, many activities have been cancelled. If you have any information, you can report it confidentially to the Middletown PD. Their contact information is on our website.

Middletown PD: 732.615.2100

https://www.middletownnj.org/713/Police-Department
