Home of NJ Assemblyman Burglarized & Car Stolen

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published October 10, 2024 at 6:25 AM EDT
Still footage of Paul Kanitra's Nest camera
Still footage of Paul Kanitra's Nest camera

The home of an Assemblyman Paul Kanitra was broken into early yesterday morning and his car was stolen.

In a post on Facebook, Paul Kanitra who represents NJ’s 10th Legislative District in Ocean County says burglars entered his home while his wife and mother-in-law were sleeping and took keys to his car. They took off with the car, which was later found by NJ State Troopers in Newark.

The Point Pleasant Beach resident was down in Washington DC for work that night. In the Facebook post he then said, “it's the lawlessness of Phil Murphy’s New Jersey and the safe haven that Democrats in the State Legislature have created that is the real crime here.”

He is now staying in Hazlet while the home in Point Pleasant Beach is being renovated
Tom Brennan
