County Commissioners receive Humanitarian Impact Award from Fulfill

“On behalf of my fellow Commissioners, I want to thank Fulfill Board Chair Susan Doctorian Kyrillos and Fulfill President and CEO Triada Stampas for this tremendous honor. The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is committed to helping the most vulnerable residents in our communities including those suffering from food insecurity,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “For four decades, Fulfill has worked hard to ensure that County residents have the food resources they need during challenging times, and we thank them for their tireless work.”

According to Fulfill, this year’s Humanitarian Impact Award honors the commitment and impactful contributions of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners in supporting community initiatives to combat hunger.

Fulfill accelerates food security throughout Monmouth & Ocean Counties by leading a collaborative movement that connects people to food and related resources while also addressing systemic barriers to self-sufficiency and well-being.