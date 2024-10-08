© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

County Commissioners receive Humanitarian Impact Award from Fulfill

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published October 8, 2024 at 6:17 AM EDT
NEPTUNE, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners was awarded the Humanitarian Impact Award by Fulfill at their 40th Anniversary Gala on Thursday, Sept. 26. Photo by Monmouth County Government. (L to R: Commissioner Erik Anderson, Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, Chairwoman of Fulfill’s Board of Trustees, Susan Doctorian Kyrillos, Commissioner Susan M. Kiley, President and CEO of Fulfill Triada Stampas, and Commissioner Dominick “Nick” DiRocco.)
Monmouth County Government
NEPTUNE, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners was awarded the Humanitarian Impact Award by Fulfill at their 40th Anniversary Gala on Thursday, Sept. 26. Photo by Monmouth County Government. (L to R: Commissioner Erik Anderson, Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, Chairwoman of Fulfill’s Board of Trustees, Susan Doctorian Kyrillos, Commissioner Susan M. Kiley, President and CEO of Fulfill Triada Stampas, and Commissioner Dominick “Nick” DiRocco.)

NEPTUNE, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners was awarded the Humanitarian Impact Award by Fulfill at their 40th Anniversary Gala on Thursday, Sept. 26.

“On behalf of my fellow Commissioners, I want to thank Fulfill Board Chair Susan Doctorian Kyrillos and Fulfill President and CEO Triada Stampas for this tremendous honor. The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is committed to helping the most vulnerable residents in our communities including those suffering from food insecurity,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “For four decades, Fulfill has worked hard to ensure that County residents have the food resources they need during challenging times, and we thank them for their tireless work.”

According to Fulfill, this year’s Humanitarian Impact Award honors the commitment and impactful contributions of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners in supporting community initiatives to combat hunger.

Fulfill accelerates food security throughout Monmouth & Ocean Counties by leading a collaborative movement that connects people to food and related resources while also addressing systemic barriers to self-sufficiency and well-being.
Tags
Local News Monmouth County Commissioners Monmouth County
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride