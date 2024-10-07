Whale Washed Up On Ocean County Beach

The carcass was moved to a public works yard while a necropsy team from the stranding center is assembled. Another dead minke whale, estimated to be 16- to 18-feet long, was floating Thursday near theNew York and Raritan Bays. The whale may wash up in the Sandy Hook area. Once it washes ashore, officials from multiple agencies will evaluate how it will best be examined. Since January 2017, at least 140 minke whales have washed up deceased between Maine and South Carolina, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Before Friday, 14 of the strandings over the last seven years took place in New Jersey. This is the first minke whale stranding of 2024 in New Jersey.