© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Whale Washed Up On Ocean County Beach

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published October 7, 2024 at 8:07 AM EDT
Minke Whale
Wikipedia
Minke Whale

According to NJ.com, a deceased minke whale about 10 to 12 feet long was found in Lavallette near the Trenton Avenue beach late last week.

The carcass was moved to a public works yard while a necropsy team from the stranding center is assembled. Another dead minke whale, estimated to be 16- to 18-feet long, was floating Thursday near theNew York and Raritan Bays. The whale may wash up in the Sandy Hook area. Once it washes ashore, officials from multiple agencies will evaluate how it will best be examined. Since January 2017, at least 140 minke whales have washed up deceased between Maine and South Carolina, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Before Friday, 14 of the strandings over the last seven years took place in New Jersey. This is the first minke whale stranding of 2024 in New Jersey.
Tags
Local News Environment Ocean County
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride