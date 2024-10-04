Neptune City Food Pantry Ordered to Cease Operations by Borough

The Blessing Box is a food pantry started by Neptune City resident Stephen Smith in 2021. Originally operating out of his residence, the pantry later moved to the Neptune City Community Center, though it remained unaffiliated with the Borough. Neptune City Mayor, Rachel McGreevy, shared a statement Tuesday detailing that an inspection by the Monmouth County Department of Health determined the pantry would need to be approved as a Retail Food Establishment to continue operations. As a result, the Borough has requested the Blessing Box cease operations immediately.

Mayor McGreevy then clarified that the Bradley Food Pantry is in no way related and will continue its operations in its commercial space on 3rd Avenue.