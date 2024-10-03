Long Branch Woman Charged in $80K+ Theft Using Employer's Credit Card

Nadine Hurd, 37, of Long Branch is charged with second-degree Theft by Unlawful Taking.

A joint investigation involving a Detective from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the Wall Township Police Department revealed the scope of the thefts, which took place over the course of slightly more than five years, from 2018 into 2023. The investigation featured an analysis of financial records showing that while working as the customer service and inventory manager for a Wall-based manufacturing company, Hurd used her company credit card to purchase personal items from more than 50 different retailers – the items included clothing, jewelry, patio furniture, garden supplies, and a complete home kitchen remodel, including new appliances.

Hurd turned herself in on Friday, September 27 and was released on a summons, pending future proceedings in Monmouth County Superior Court.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Kristen Anastos of the MCPO Financial Crimes and Special Prosecutions Unit. Hurd is being represented by William Wachowski, Esq., with an office in Freehold.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.