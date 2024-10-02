Shore Town Residents Oppose Cell Towers

The towers, which resemble large street lights, are proposed to be installed in Spring Lake. According to Verizon’s application, the cell towers, which will be similar to large street lights, would be a maximum of 35 feet or 110% of the structures in the “surrounding streetscapes.” Around 150 residents opposing the plan cited health concerns, declining property values and government overreach. They also brought up concerts that a move like this would set a precedent to build similar towers in other municipalities in the state.

