Porchfests Right Around the Corner

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published September 30, 2024 at 8:00 AM EDT
There are so many talented people in the area and many will be showcased in upcoming Porchfests.

This Saturday is the 8th Annual Asbury Porchfest, the largest Porchfest in the Northeast. It will run from 1-6pm with a special opening performance by Williams Honor at noon at the Transparent Clinch Gallery. Donations at individual sites benefit Mercy Center and Trinity Churches Code Blue program. The following weekend, Red Bank will also hold their annual Porchfest. According to organizer Marta Quinn, “Our focus is to create a fun, music-filled, community-fueled event that is fun for the entire family, supports and highlights local musicians, and supports local businesses and nonprofit, HABcore.” Red Bank’s Fest will run from noon to 6 on Saturday, October 5th.
Local News Monmouth CountyEntertainment
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
